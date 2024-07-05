Husnabad has a great potential to develop it into tourist destination: Ponnam Prabhakar

The Minister said that the development of tourist places will create employment for locals directly and indirectly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 06:45 PM

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar addresses a review meeting with officials on Husnabad constituency development in Husnabad on Friday.

Siddipet: BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that Husnabad Assembly Constituency has great potential to develop into a major tourist destination in the State.

Addressing a review meeting organised on Husnabad constituency development in Husnabad town with Siddipet, Karimnagar, Hanmkonda Collectors and other officials on Friday, Prabhakar said Shanigaram project, Mahasamudram Cheruvu, Raikal waterfall, Sarvaipeta, Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s birthplace Vangara, Kothakonda Veerabadra Swamy Temple should be developed into major tourists spots by providing all the facilities.

The Minister said that the development of tourist places will create employment for locals directly and indirectly. He asked the officials to prepare proposals for building permanent buildings for all the educational institutions and government offices so that he could pursue with the respective departments to get works sanctioned. Saying that he wanted to create income resources for local communities, the Minister directed the officials to prepare proposals for releasing fishlings into all the water bodies in the constituency.

Prabhakar asked them to complete the land acquisition for Gouravelly and Devaduala reservoirs with immediate effect so that the projects could be completed to provide irrigation water to every nook and corner in his constituency. He vowed to develop Husnabad into a role model in development and welfare. Siddipet Collector M Manu Chowdary, Hanmakonda Collector Pravinya, Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy and other officials attended the meeting. Earlier, Prabhakar participated in the Vanamahotsavam programme at Model School in Husnabad. Siddipet Collector Manu Chowdary celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake among the school students here.