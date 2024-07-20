Time to unite to promote Telugu leadership in New Delhi, says Revanth

Speaking at Kamma Global Federation programme, Chief Minister says many hoped that Venkaiah Naidu would be next President of India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 03:58 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stressing for more representation of Telugus at the national level, especially in matters of political leadership, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said there currently was a Telugu leadership vacuum in New Delhi, for which Telugus had to unite cutting across caste and regional barriers.

Stating that he did not have to talk much about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Revanth Reddy said there were a lot of expectations that former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu would become the next President of India.

Though not from the same party, there were aspirations among many Telugu people that he would become the next President, he said while speaking at the Kamma Global Federation programme here on Saturday.

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao had made a mark at the national level. When the BJP had won only two MP seats in the past, its candidate late Janga Reddy defeated Narasimha Rao at Hanamkonda in 1984 with NTR’s support, but today there was a vacuum in New Delhi, he said.

“The time has come for all of us to think about cutting across caste and regional barriers and promoting any leader or leadership that works for the cause of Telugu people in New Delhi. We have to take a decision from this stage,” Revanth Reddy said, stressing that NTR was a brand by himself for politics and leadership.

Right from Microsoft’s Satya Nadella to many CEOs, people from the Kamma community had excelled in different fields, he said, inviting the community to participate in the State’s development.

The State government would extend all support and provide opportunities to the community, he said, adding that if Hyderabad had to compete with the world, the Kamma community would be given ample opportunities.

“We might have fondness for our own caste but we do not demean other castes and respect all castes equally. This will be followed by our government,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that there would not be any discrimination in Telangana.

The State government would address issues pertaining to the five acres of land allotted to the Kamma Sangham in the past and, if required, would extend assistance in constructing a building, he added.