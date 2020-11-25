TRS will win GHMC polls with increased tally: Talasani

Minister asserted that Hyderabad took rapid strides in terms of growth and infrastructure like never before in history under the TRS rule

By | Published: 8:11 pm 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday said that the TRS would win the coming GHMC elections with increased tally.

Campaigning in different areas including Bandimet, Monda Market, Chepalabavi, Sambamurthy Nagar and Sajjanlal Street under Monda municipal division in support of TRS candidate Akula Rupa, he explained the various welfare schemes and development activities of the TRS government to the people.

Yadav asserted that Hyderabad took rapid strides in terms of growth and infrastructure like never before in history under the TRS rule. With improved living standards, enhanced amenities, peaceful and conducive atmosphere, Hyderabad has been attracting investments from big corporate players across the globe.

There is a considerable growth in employment opportunities for youth too and people of different communities and regions have embraced a friendly lifestyle in Hyderabad. However, some parties were trying to divide people for a few votes, he said and urged people not to believe in false promises being made by the opposition party leaders.

MLA Vittal Reddy called upon the party workers to work as foot soldiers to ensure TRS victory in the GHMC polls. Stating that every party worker would get recognition in the TRS, Reddy asked the entire party cadre to work towards Bangaru Telangana.

