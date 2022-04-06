TRS workers stage rasta-roko on NH in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:40 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

MLA V Venkateshwara Rao and others staged rasta-roko in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: A massive protest was staged here on Wednesday by TRS cadres against the Centre’s refusal to buy yasangi paddy from Telangana.

Led by the local MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao a large number of leaders and cadres staged rasta-roko on Vijayawada-Jagdalpur national highway at Ramavaram in response to a call given by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Speaking on the occasion the MLA said the protests being staged now were the beginning of a long struggle against the BJP government at the Centre. The protests would continue as long as the Central government concedes to the farmers’ demand to procure yasangi paddy.

The Modi government should shun anti-farmer policies and immediately procure yasangi paddy produced in Telangana. Otherwise the BJP would be taught a fitting lesson by the farming community in the days to come, Venkateshwara Rao said.

He accused Union Minister Piyush Goyal of spreading false information with regard to yasangi paddy procurement. The Central government has the constitutional responsibility of purchasing paddy produced by States in the country but the Modi government was acting against the constitutional spirit.

Goyal insulted the people of Telangana by suggesting people in the State to consume broken rice. The BJP leaders in the state have to respond and condemn such comments or they would face the wrath of the people, the MLA warned.

Municipal Chairperson Kapu Seetha Lakshmi, ZP vice Chairman K Chandrashekhar Rao, DCMS vice Chairman K Srinivas Rao, municipal vice Chairman Damodar Yadav, Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Bhukya Rambabu, senior TRS leader and others were present.