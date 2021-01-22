Truck driver involved in Mancherial accident held

The driver, More Sayesh allegedly confessed that he was in an inebriated condition and that he was responsible for rash and negligent driving resulting in the death of three persons

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Mancherial: A lorry driver, accused in a road accident that claimed the lives of three persons recently, was arrested in Kannepalli mandal centre on Friday.

Thandur Inspector K Babu Rao said the accused More Sayesh, a 25-year-old native of Pochampahad in Nizamabad district, was taken into custody for his involvement in the accident at Anandapur cross roads in Kannepalli mandal centre on Wednesday night.

During the course of interrogation, Sayesh allegedly confessed that he was in an inebriated condition and that he was responsible for rash and negligent driving resulting in the death of three persons of a family of Mokkampalli village. He admitted that he was drunk and driving the lorry. He was engaged by Praveen Reddy of Nirmal to transport sand from a sand reach near Lingala village in Kannepalli mandal.

It may be recalled that Bairi Perumaiah (65), a farmer, his wife Kalavathi (55) and his sister Bairi Mallakka (50), who were killed on the spot when a speeding truck rammed into a two-wheeler in which they were travelling on the fateful day. They were natives of Mokkampalli village in Kannepalli mandal.

