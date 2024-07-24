Driver killed as 2 trucks crash in Telangana’s Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 02:43 PM

Mancherial: A driver was killed on the spot when his truck rammed another truck moving in the same direction on a flyover bridge on NH-363 in Thandur mandal centre on Tuesday midnight.

Thandur Sub-Inspector Ch Kiran Kumar said Anwar (42) from Siddipet suffered fatal head injuries, resulting in his instantaneous death around 1 am on Wednesday.

He was transporting some goods in the truck from Nagpur of Maharashtra to Hyderabad at the time of the incident. Anwar’s wife lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered and investigation in under way.