Hyderabad: Truck driver killed in road crash

Though it is suspected that the truck driver suffered a sudden heart attack while driving, police said it would be confirmed only after autopsy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, a truck driver died on the spot and another person was injured after the truck he was driving went out of control and crashed into a stationary car near Prof.Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University in Rajendranagar on Tuesday.

Though it is suspected that the truck driver suffered a sudden heart attack while driving, police said it would be confirmed only after autopsy. Due to the impact of the mishap, the driver was flung out of the truck’s cabin and fell on the rooftop of other vehicle, and died of grievous injuries.

According to the Rajendranagar police, the driver, K.Narsimhulu (49) from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh was proceeding from Shamshabad towards Mehdipatnam with the truck loaded with food grains, when the mishap occurred.

“He lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into the stationary car on the road side, injuring its driver,” police said, adding that Narsimhulu died on the spot and the car driver Ramesh escaped with injuries.

The Rajendranagar police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and are investigating. Surveillance cameras in the surroundings of the crime spot are being examined.