Man dies after RTC bus hits bike in Hyderabad

A case is registered by the police against the driver of the bus. The body of the victim is shifted to mortuary for postmortem examination.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 09:49 AM, Wed - 22 February 23
Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man died after being hit by a RTC bus at Mehdipatnam on Wednesday morning.
The victim who is yet to be identified was going on the road when a TSRTC bus hit him. He fell on the road and died on the spot.

More details awaited

