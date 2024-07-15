Trump Assassination Attempt: Security lapses galore, says security expert

With many asking how a would-be assassin was able to crawl onto a rooftop vantage point, armed with a rifle, and let off four shots towards the podium, that too in an area that was supposed to have been cleared, here is what VIP security expert E Damodar has to say.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 08:16 PM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. :AP Photo

The US Secret Service is under fire now, with heavy criticism that they had failed spectacularly when an attempt was made on former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump’s life on Saturday. With many asking how a would-be assassin was able to crawl onto a rooftop vantage point, armed with a rifle, and let off four shots towards the podium, that too in an area that was supposed to have been cleared, here is what VIP security expert E Damodar has to say.

A cursory look at the live telecast on Fox TV of attempt on Donald Trump, highlights several security lacunae.

1. **Security Classification**: The event was an outdoor rally, meaning it was open to the public. In such rallies, the grandstand should have 180° cover to protect against view and potential fire from either side. A simple view cutter could have prevented the attempt.



2. **Public Proximity**: There was no gap between the public and the speaker. In the Indian context, at least a 45-metre diameter security perimeter is provided.

3. **Funnel Area**: There appeared to be no security in the area of ascent and descent for the helicopter. In terrorist-affected regions, this area is typically extended to more than a kilometre.

4. **Assassin’s Proximity**: Thomas Mathew Crooks, the assassin, was within 125 metres, a close range for an AR-15 assault weapon. An average marksman can easily hit a target from this distance. The AR-15 has a range of 400 metres. For reference, U.S. Army recruits must hit a human-sized silhouette from 150 metres to qualify with the M-16 rifle.

5. **Rooftop Security**: There was no posting on the rooftops. AGR Intl Inc., a manufacturing plant close to the Butler Farm grounds (the venue), was not secured. An AS sweep should have been conducted. Drone coverage, if not satellite imagery, could have revealed the gunman in grey lying motionless on the sloped roof.

6. **Building Surveillance**: No security personnel were posted on buildings within the line of sight. John F. Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas highlighted the importance of this measure.

7. **CPT Protection**: The Close Protection Team (CPT) did not have bullet-resistant shields, nor were they fully covering Trump, leaving his head exposed. Additionally, the height of the **CPT personnel was inadequate. The shorter female agent was not tall enough to effectively shield the protectee, though they did manage to move him to an SUV within two minutes.

Historical Context:

Four U.S. presidents and one candidate have been assassinated since the founding of the United States. And more than a score of Candidates were attempted.

The assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in California in 1968 and the shooting of George Wallace in 1972, who was running as an independent on a platform sometimes compared to Trump’s, led to increased protection for candidates. This continued with threats against Jesse Jackson in 1988 and Barack Obama in 2008.

Trump is unique as both a former President and a current candidate.

(The author is a retired IPS officer, who has for several years worked with the VIP Security wing of the Government Of Andhra Pradesh)