| Try Grilled Tilapia With Lemon Butter Sauce And Sauteed Veggies This Valentines Day

Try ‘Grilled Tilapia with lemon butter sauce and sauteed veggies’ this Valentine’s Day

The fish fillet has been marinated with a mild spice mix of mustard, paprika, garlic and olive oil. He chose to cut the fillets into hearts to add that touch of Valentine’s.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:53 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: Tilapia is the one of the most prolific farmed fishes that’s appreciated around the world for its mild flavour, soft meat, and flaky texture. It’s quite a versatile fish that lends itself beautifully to a wide variety of recipes – be it grilling, pan frying or making that soulful curry.

On this Valentine’s Day, Chef Aji, Culinary Development and Innovation, FreshToHome, has chosen Tilapia as his go-to fish to share this easy breezy recipe with you all.

The fish fillet has been marinated with a mild spice mix of mustard, paprika, garlic and olive oil. He chose to cut the fillets into hearts to add that touch of Valentine’s. If you need to impress someone, then bring that scissor out and a whole lot of concentration! The fish has been pan-fried and served with a lemon butter sauce, accompanied with buttered veggies and slices of garlic toast.

Ingredients:

Tilapia fillet: 250 gms

For marination:

Mustard powder: 3 tsp

Paprika powder: 1 tsp

Garlic chop: ½ tsp

Olive oil: 3 tbsp

Lemon juice: Juice from 1 lemon

Salt: To taste

For lemon butter sauce:

Butter: 25 gms

Lemon juice: 1 lemon

Parsley chop: 1 tsp

Salt: To taste

For pan frying:

Olive oil: 2 tbsp

Flour: 4 tbsp

Method:

Mix mustard, paprika, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and salt, and apply on both sides of the fish. Keep in the refrigerator for 15- 20 minutes.

Heat up a non-stick pan and apply some olive oil.

Spread the flour on a plate and place the marinated fillet on the flour and press lightly to evenly coat both sides of the fish.

Place this flour-coated fish on the hot pan and grill to a golden brown.

To make the sauce, soften the butter and add the lemon juice, salt and parsley and mix well. Keep this aside.

Blanch the veggies and sauté them in butter with some salt and pepper powder.

Plating:

Place the pan-grilled fish on a plate, and arrange the veggies on the side. You could include a toasted garlic bread to go along with the fish.

The soft lemon butter sauce can be applied on the fish after plating which will melt onto the fish.