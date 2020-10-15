Trying to figure out ‘diverse streets of life’

Sonder – The realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.

By | Aditi Vishwanath | Published: 6:18 pm

On a brumous October day, picking up a pen and paper to let your thoughts flow could be the best possible thing to do. Flipping through the pages of the dictionary, discovering new words and incorporating them into my vocabulary brings me immense joy.

One such day when I was flipping through the pages of my dictionary, I came across a new word that left me contemplating the most common things in life. SONDER – The realisation that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.

Every day when we pass through diverse streets in haste, we tend to overlook the actuality that several other passers-by passing through the same streets have distinct, dramatic and difficult lives of their own. They each have their own stories to tell, incidents to narrate and experiences to share. Yet, all of us have one thing in common. We all pass by numerous streets each day in an attempt to figure out life.

Discovering this word further allowed me to comprehend that the world is full of people with different perspectives, having dissimilar interpretations on one thesis, heading together on a journey that puts each of us through a series of peaks and valleys ultimately enriching us with experiences and worldliness to harbor before heading to another universe afterlife.

Aditi Vishwanath Class XI- D,

DPS Nacharam.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .