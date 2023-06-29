TS BC Commission reiterates demand for socio-economic caste census

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Backward Classes Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, who met National BC Commission Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on his visit to Hyderabad on Thursday, reiterated the urgency of taking up the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) which would contribute to the progress of the OBC sections.

He urged the NCBC Chairman to take the issue to the Centre for its immediate implementation. Krishna Mohan Rao also brought to Ahir’s notice that the DOPT guidelines for review of non-creamy layer income ceiling every three years was not considered, and pointed out that flouting of the rule by the Centre was inappropriate.

Asking the National Commission to take immediate action in this regard, he pointed out that though there was 27 percent reservation for OBCs during the last 30 years, for varied reasons the posts under various categories could not be filled up resulting in large vacancies. This necessitates filling up of the vacancies through backlog method to do justice to these OBC sections. The National BC Commission has to play a key role in this, he said.

The State BC Commission chairman also urged the NCBC chairman to take instant action on the Rohini Commission Report on categorization of subcaste issues to contain further damage caused to these sections.