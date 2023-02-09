Patil urges NCBC to include Lingayath community in OBC Category

The Telangana government had sent a letter to the NCBC long ago requesting certain backward castes from Telangana to be included in the OBC category, Patil said
Sangareddy: Zaheerabad MP BB Patil has urged the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) to include Lingayaths and other backward classes which were recommended by the Telangana government in the OBC Category.
The Zaheerabad MP along with State BC Commission Member Subhaprad Patel and representatives of the Lingayath community from Telangana met NCBC chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir at his office in New Delhi on Thursday. Speaking after meeting with Ahir, Patil said he would fight till the Lingayath community was included in OBC Category since the community would get reservations in Central government jobs and educational institutions.
The Telangana government had sent a letter to the NCBC long ago requesting certain backward castes from Telangana to be included in the OBC category, Patil said.