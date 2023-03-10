Fill OBC backlog posts in all government departments: Krishna Mohan Rao

Krishna Mohan said that though several posts reserved for OBC were lying vacant in various govt departments, Centre was not taking measures to fill these

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana State BC Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao demanded the union government to fill all the backlog posts reserved for Backward Classes in all government departments.

Taking part in a seminar on OBC Reservations in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Krishna Mohan said that though several posts reserved for OBC were lying vacant in various government departments, the Centre was not taking measures to fill these.

He said that since the Centre has not released the details of Socio-Economic and Caste Census–2011, States were not able to take up welfare programmes for OBCs.

“I want the government to immediately release the details of the caste census,”he said.

He also demanded the Centre to increase the income ceiling of OBC non-creamy layer sections to Rs.20 lakh.