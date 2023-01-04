Festive atmosphere and nostalgia fills the air at Osmania University’s Global Alumni Meet

The highlight of the alumni interaction was participation of 93-year old S Venkatesham, who graduated from the University College of Law.

4 January 23

Hyderabad: A festive atmosphere and nostalgia pervaded the Osmania University as the alumni of the campus colleges got together for the varsity’s Global Alumni Meet (GAM) 2023 here on Wednesday.

Poet, singer and OSD to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office Deshapathi Srinivas, an alumnus of Telugu department, gave a pep talk to students of the department at the iconic Arts College.

The highlight of the alumni interaction was participation of 93-year old S Venkatesham, who graduated from the University College of Law. “I am a freedom fighter. After graduating in law, I practiced as an advocate with the High Court for 50 years,” he recalled.

Retired judges, senior advocates, bar council members and civil servants among others also took part in the alumni interaction organized at the University Law College.

One such civil servant was Ch Rajashekhar, IFS, OSD (States), Ministry of External Affairs, a gold medalist who graduated in LLB in 1988.“The College gave me a great foundation and confidence to crack the civil services examination with law as a subject in the first attempt itself,” he said.

The alumni also got to relive their past memories of staying in the hostels and having food in the mess. The university arranged a lunch for alumni in the mess attached to hostels. The menu comprised Chicken curry, Bagara rice, Cabbage 65, Mixed Vegetable curry, Sambar and special Double Ka Meetha.

“The food is as palatable as it was then. There is no change in taste of Sambar and the Double Ka Meetha. Those days, we used to have non-veg on Sundays and monthly mess bill used to be Rs.30,” said ECIL DGM (Retired) M Damodar Reddy, who graduated in mechanical engineering in 1962.

A few alumni committed to the establishment of seminar halls, provide internships while a few others instituted gold medals in their names.

On the concluding of the event on Wednesday, four Memorandums of Understanding with industry giants were signed besides scholarships worth nearly Rs.8 lakh were instituted. The alumni also made donations to the tune of Rs.2 crore.