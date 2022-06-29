TS BIE issues inter supplementary exams schedule

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has issued a schedule for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) which will be held from August 1 to 10.

As per the time-table, practical exams will be conducted for both general and vocational courses from July 26 to 30, whereas the ethics & human values and environmental education exams are on July 22 and 23 respectively. Students can pay the exam fee for the IPASE, August 2022 from June 30 to July 6 at their respective colleges.