TS BIE to conduct inter Advanced Supplementary Exams from tomorrow

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) will hold the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations from August 1 to 10. All the first year exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and second year exams from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

A total of 3,55,143 students have registered for the improvement and supplementary examinations which will be conducted in 855 centres across the State.

Students have been advised to reach the centre well in advance and occupy their seats at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exams. The hall tickets can be downloaded from the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ .