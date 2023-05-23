TS-bPASS: 13 officials penalised for delaying application process

District Collectors were instructed to impose penalties of Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 on each official

Hyderabad: For delaying the processing of applications filed under the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS), penalties were levied on 13 officials including two Municipal Commissioners and 11 scrutiny officers.

The District Collectors were instructed to impose penalties of Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 on each official.

The State government verified the TS-bPASS applications processed recently and observed that there was an extreme delay by these 13 officials to process the applications and decided to penalise them.

So far penalties have been levied ten times since the commencement of TS-bPASS in the year 2020 and 103 officials have been penalised. The State government advised the District Collectors to review the approval process more frequently so that delays do not occur in future.

The Telangana government has enacted TS-bPASS Act 2020 for getting hassle-free building permissions through online and to facilitate the building approval process for citizens in an objective and time-bound manner.