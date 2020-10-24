TS EAMCET 2020: Huge demand for AI, Data Science courses

The seat allotment orders for candidates who participated in the TS Eamcet first phase engineering web counselling were released on Saturday

Hyderabad: Courses in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science evoked good response during engineering seat allotments under convenor quota in Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet) web counselling.

The engineering courses in Data Science (total 168 seats), and Artificial Intelligence (126 seats) recorded 100 per cent seat allotments while 86 per cent of the 251 Computer Science and Business System programme seats were allotted.

A total of 51 per cent seats out of 1,842 in the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)-Cyber Security were allotted, and 47 per cent out of 3,197 seats were allocated in the CSE-Data Science programme.

Of the total 16,858 seats in CSE and 4,734 in Information Technology, 95 per cent and 98 per cent seats were allotted, respectively. Similarly, 77 per cent of 13,584 seats were allocated in the Electronics and Communication Engineering.

The courses — Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering — got allotments to the tune of 55 per cent, 58 per cent and 54 per cent, respectively.

This year, according to the details released by Eamcet admissions convenor, 71.49 per cent seats were allocated out of the 70,135 seats available in 178 engineering colleges across the State in the first-phase admissions.

Meanwhile, the Pharmacy and Pharm D programmes recorded 4.02 per cent seat allocations out of 4,505 seats available in 119 pharmacy colleges.

This year, 48, including 13 university and 35 private colleges, got 100 per cent seat allocations, while three colleges could not attract even a single student. As many as 4,603 candidates did not get seat allotment order.

Candidates who received seat allotment order must self-report online through the website https://tseamcet.nic.in and pay the required fee on or before October 28. The provisional seat allotment will be cancelled if candidates fail to self-report online and pay the required fee on or before the deadline.

