TS EAMCET 2023: Not many takers for Civil, Mech engineering courses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: There are not many takers for the civil, mechanical and related engineering courses at the undergraduate level. Even after the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 final phase seat allotment on Wednesday, hardly 42.23 per cent seats in these courses have been allotted.

Out of 8,187 seats in the Civil, Mechanical and allied engineering courses, 4,730 seats were vacant, the highest number among all other engineering programmes.

The craze for the computer science and engineering, IT related courses continued in the final phase counselling as well. These courses recorded 93.35 per cent seat allotment out of 56,811 seats. In the electronics and electrical engineering courses, the seat allocation was 76.38 per cent out of 17,567 seats. There were 83,766 engineering seats in 174 colleges, 70,627 were allocated and 13,138 were vacant after final phase allotment.

Students who received a provisional seat allotment order must pay the tuition fee and self-report online on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/default.aspx on or before August 11 and report at the allotted college between August 10 and 12.

