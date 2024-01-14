Hyderabad-based organisation Swecha launches AI Chandamama Kathalu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 04:06 PM

Hyderabad: City-based voluntary organisation, Swecha, known for its role in promoting free software initiative, has launched AI Chandamama Kathalu, a modern version of the classic monthly magazine for children that told stories of Indian kings and history.

The AI Chandamama Kathalu, in its database has 40,000 stories that were converted from print to digital by engineering students. Later, the software developers initiated the process of training the AI model in the existing Chandamama stories so that it (AI) can then create new stories in its own

The Chandamama stories available in scanned PDFs were digitized first. Normally, this would have taken months, but, though the contributions of Swecha community, in a little over 4 hours, more than 10,000 students and faculty across 30 engineering colleges helped proofread the digitally scanned and converted Telugu text from the old magazines.

The dataset has been released for the public and is available on the internet for anyone to download and / or improve upon. “Launching AI version of Chandamama seemed a logical step in our journey towards democratizing technology,” Kiran Chandra of Swecha.

Prof. Gaurav Raina, IIT Madras, Shobhu Yarlagadda, Founder, Arka media works, Chaitanya, CPO and Co-Founder, Ozonetel, Kiran Chandra Founder, Swecha, Professor Gaurav Raina, Professor IIT Madras and others were present.