Telangana: AWS renovates Shabad Residential School and initiates 50 farm ponds for rainwater harvesting

The renovation at TSMS included electrical, plumbing and civil work undertaken to improve the school infrastructure and create a comfortable space for the students and staff.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:56 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently renovated the Telangana State Model School (TSMS) at Shabad in the Rangareddy district as part of its AWS InCommunities programme, which aims to make a positive impact to communities.

The renovation at TSMS included electrical, plumbing and civil work undertaken to improve the school infrastructure and create a comfortable space for the students and staff.

The school walls were decorated with colourful, interactive, localised murals to provide friendly learning spaces for children. It also features a renovated library, and new furniture in the classrooms.

About 800 students from approximately 20 nearby villages study at the TSMS at Shabad, and reside on campus. The AWS has been associated with the school since the launch of the AWS Think Big Spaces programme there earlier this year.

The AWS Think Big Spaces programme is focused on enabling students to cultivate an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics disciplines.