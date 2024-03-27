| Mohan Babu University Announces Admissions For Its B Tech Courses For The Academic Year 2024 2025

Mohan Babu University announces admissions for its engineering courses for 2024-2025

Interested students can apply online through the university's admissions portal at http://admissions.mbu.asia.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 March 2024, 11:56 PM

Hyderabad: Mohan Babu University (MBU) has officially commenced admissions for its B.Tech courses for the academic year 2024-2025.

Interested students can apply online through the university’s admissions portal at http://admissions.mbu.asia.

Also Read Mohan Babu University partners with Tata Strive to offer free Google Certification Courses

The registration deadline for the Entrance exam is 10th April 2024.

MBU offers a variety of B.Tech programs including Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML), Data Sciences, Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering (EIE), Civil Engineering (CE), and Mechanical Engineering (ME).

The university prides itself on its industry-oriented curriculum, hands-on learning experiences, and 100% placement rate with over 100 MNCs participating in recruitment drives. With advanced facilities including 30+ research labs, 12+ research centers, and modern hostel accommodations, MBU fosters innovation and provides a conducive learning environment for students.

Eligibility criteria for B.Tech courses include passing or appearing in the Higher Secondary Examination (10+2 pattern) with compulsory subjects being Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Accepted boards include State board within India, CBSE, ISCE, Matriculation, NIOS, GCE A-level, or International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma/certificate for international schools within India.