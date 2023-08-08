TS EAMCET 2023: Final phase engineering seat allotment on Wednesday

Candidates have been advised to report at the allotted college between August 10 and 12.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 final phase engineering seat allotment will be made on Wednesday.

Candidates have been advised to report at the allotted college between August 10 and 12. The provisional seat allotment stands automatically cancelled if students fail to report at the college before the deadline. Students have to hand over a set of photocopies of certificates and the original transfer certificate at the college.

A special phase counselling will commence from August 17 and seat allotment will be made on or before August 23. All eligible candidates, if desired, can exercise the web option in the special phase of counselling.

Candidates securing provisional seat allotment in the same college but in a different branch in the special phase have to download the fresh allotment order and again report in the same college on or before August 25.

Similarly, candidates who secure a seat in a different college in the special phase have to take back the original TC from the college and report at the newly allotted college on or before August 25. Students will forego their seat if they fail to report at the allotted college.