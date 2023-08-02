TS EAMCET 2023: Special phase counselling from August 17

Technical Education department took this decision in view of recent incessant rains and adverse weather conditions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: The Technical Education department has decided to hold the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 special phase of counselling after the final phase of counselling commencing with registrations on Friday.

The department took this decision in view of recent incessant rains and adverse weather conditions. It also notified the revised schedule.

Final phase counselling schedule:

– Registration and slot booking for certificate verification: August 4

– Certificate verification: August 5

– Exercising web options: August 4 to 6

– Provisional allotment of seats on or before: August 9

– Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting online: August 9 to 11

– Last date for cancellation through online by candidates: August 11

– Reporting at allotted college: August 9 to 11

Special phase counselling schedule

– Registration: August 17

– Certificate verification: August 18

– Exercising web options: August 17 to 19

– Provisional allotment of seats on or before: August 23

– Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting online: August 23 to 25

– Reporting at allotted college: August 23 to 25

• Spot admission guidelines for private unaided engineering colleges will be placed on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/ on August 23