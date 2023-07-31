TS EAMCET 2023: CSE, IT courses continue to draw huge demand

While 56,059 seats in CSE and IT related courses were up for grabs, 52,922 seats were allocated to students as per their choice in the counselling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hyderabad: The Computer Science and Engineering, and IT related courses continue to see a huge demand among students with 94.40 per cent of the seats in these courses have been allotted in the TS EAMCET 2023 second phase counselling on Monday.

While 56,059 seats in CSE and IT related courses were up for grabs, 52,922 seats were allocated to students as per their choice in the counselling. Seats in courses – AI, Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Business System, CSE IoT& Cyber Security including BlockChain Technology, Computer Science and Engineering (Networks), CSE AI and Computer Science saw 100 per cent allotment. General CSE programme has 97.53 per cent seat allocation.

With 78.03 per cent seat allotments, the Electronics & Electrical Engineering and related courses were the second preferred choice by the students. Out of 17,320 seats in these courses 13,515 seats were allocated leaving 3,805 vacant.

Going by the seat allotment, not many students opted to pursue Civil, Mechanical and allied courses. Seat allocation in these courses stood at 43.48 per cent out of 8,125 available seats. With 4,592 vacant seats, these courses have the highest number of vacancies among all other engineering branches.

This year, 82,152 candidates attended the certificate verification and 53,764 exercised web options seeking allotment of the seat. As many as 82,702 seats were available for admissions in 174 colleges. Of the total, 70,689 seats have been allotted leaving 12,013 seats vacant. In the second phase, 7,417 new allotments have been made. A total of 25,148 students have got new seats via sliding option and 4,701 candidates did not get allotment as they exercised a limited number of web options.

Interestingly, 16 university colleges, which generally have great demand among students, have 967 vacant seats. Four university and 28 private colleges recorded 100 per cent seat allotment.

Students who received seat allotment must self-report online and pay the tuition fee on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/ on or before August 2. The provisional seat allotment order automatically stands cancelled, if students fail to self-report online or pay the tuition fee before the deadline. All candidates must report at the allotted colleges after final phase counselling between August 9 and 11.

Also Read 80% qualify in TS EAMCET engineering stream