Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
TS EAMCET: Last date for certificate verification extended

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 02:36 PM, Tue - 30 August 22
The last date for payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification to participate in TS EAMCET 2022 engineering admission counselling has been extended up to September 1.

Hyderabad: The last date for payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification to participate in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 engineering admission counselling has been extended up to September 1. Similarly, the last date for certificate verification and exercising web options is September 2 and 3 respectively.

To facilitate students who passed the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations, whose results were announced on Tuesday, the Department of Technical Education has extended the last date for payment of processing fee and slot booking. For more details, visit the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/.

 

