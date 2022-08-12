Telangana: EAMCET engineering admission schedule out, first phase from Aug 21

Hyderabad: The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) schedule for admissions into engineering courses has been issued on Friday with the first phase commencing from August 21.

Candidates who qualified in the TS EAMCET can fill in basic information, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 21 and 29.

The certificate verification for candidates who booked slots is scheduled from August 23 to 30, while web options can be exercised between August 23 and September 2. The seats will be allotted on September 6 and payment of tuition fee and self-reporting online by candidates is between September 6 and 13.

Similarly, for the second phase, online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification is on September 28 and 29. The certificate verification is on September 30. The web options are from September 28 to October 1 and seats will be allotted on October 4, while payment of tuition fee and self-reporting online is between October 4 and 8.

A detailed notification along with instructions will be made available on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in on August 19.