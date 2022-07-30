84.5 per cent candidates appear for TS EAMCET agriculture stream

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for agriculture stream was conducted smoothly with 84.5 per cent candidates taking the exam on Saturday.

A total of 46,471 candidates were allocated to different test centres located in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, of whom 39,251 (84.5 per cent) were present for the entrance test that was conducted in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

According to details released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad that conducted the test, the number of candidates who appeared for the test during the forenoon session in Telangana was 89.6 per cent out of 18,620 registered candidates. Likewise, in Andhra Pradesh, 64.1 per cent took the test out of 4,699 registered candidates.

Similarly, the number of candidates who appeared for the test during the afternoon session in the State was 16,516 out of 18,552 registered candidates.

In Andhra Pradesh, the number of candidates who appeared for the test was 66 per cent out of 4,600 registered candidates. The two-day entrance test will conclude on Sunday.