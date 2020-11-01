TS EAMCET: Last date to exercise web options extended up to Nov 9

A total of 28,864 candidates exercised web options till the last count on Sunday.

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: The last date to exercise web options for allotment of engineering seats in the final-phase TS EAMCET admission counselling has been extended up to November 9.

A total of 28,864 candidates exercised web options till the last count on Sunday. The candidates have been urged to exercise as many number of options possible so as to get the allotment in better college/course. The seat allotment orders will be released on November 12 and reporting to college is on November 17, the TSCHE said, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 2,064 candidates attended certificate verification on Sunday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .