TS EAMCET: Student caught red-handed after sneaking into exam hall with mobile phone

An invigilator caught the student, who was found browsing on the mobile phone and a malpractice case was booked

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A student who managed to sneak into an exam centre with a mobile phone hidden in his private parts was caught during the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 engineering test held here on Friday.

Within a few minutes into commencement of the morning session test, the student was found browsing on the mobile phone trying to seek answers for the questions displayed on the computer-screen. An invigilator caught the student and a malpractice case was booked.

“After the student was caught red-handed, he made a fuss in the hall saying that his parents would kill him for his act. We called his parents and counselled the student. Police have been informed about the matter and the student was sent back after the conclusion of the test,” an official said.

Meanwhile, over 94 per cent of the students who registered for the engineering stream took the test on the first day of the three-day exam on Friday. A total of 34,507 students were allotted to 137 test centres with 104 in Telangana and 33 in Andhra Pradesh and 94.64 per cent appeared for the test in the morning session. Similarly, 94.80 per cent out of 34,243 took the test in the afternoon session. A total of 69,017 on Saturday and 67,588 students are expected to appear for the exam on Sunday.

