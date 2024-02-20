TS EAPCET notification to be out on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 February 2024, 06:48 PM

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) –Hyderabad will release the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 notification on Wednesday.

The submission of online applications will begin on the website https://eapcet.tsche.ac.in/ on February 26 with the deadline to register without a late fee is April 6. This year, the EWS details of the candidates will be captured at the registration time itself.

An edit option facility to correct data in the filled in application form will be available from April 8 to 12. With a late fee of Rs.250 and Rs.500, the online registrations will be accepted up to April 9 and 14 respectively. Similarly, candidates can register with a late fee of Rs.2,500 and Rs.5,000 up to April 19 and May 4 respectively.

Those who applied can download the hall tickets from May 1 with the entrance tests scheduled from May 9. The test for engineering stream will be held on May 9 and 10, while the A&P test is on May 11 and 12. Both the tests will be conducted in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

This year, 100 percent of the syllabus will be covered for the first and second-year intermediate in the entrance test. Like last year, the tests will be conducted in bilingual languages i.e., English and Telugu, and English and Urdu. If there are discrepancies in the questions in Telugu or Urdu version, the English version will be taken as final. The JNTU-Hyderabad has arranged helpline numbers 7416923578 and 7416908215.