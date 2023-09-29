JNTU – Hyderabad, ESCI sign MoU to offer two new programmes

Towards this, the university has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) here on Friday to offer the programmes in hybrid mode (online and physical).

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad will be offering two programmes – one year PG diploma in management in arbitration programme and one PG certification in Cyber Security.

The PG diploma in management in arbitration programme is aimed at equipping students with understanding of various alternative dispute resolution methods.

The certification in cyber security programme focuses on vulnerability detection and analysis of web and mobile application and other computers.

University Vice Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, Registrar Prof. M Manzoor Hussain, ESCI Director G Rameshwar Rao, and CTE head Venkat Reddy among others took part in the MoU signing ceremony. EOM