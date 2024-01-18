Firms, foreign varsities make most of SAVS

The Student Academic Verification Service was launched in Nov 2022 by then BRS govt to curb the fake certificate menace

Hyderabad: The Student Academic Verification Service (SAVS) has come as a boon for recruiters, corporate companies, and foreign universities alike. Launched in November 2022 by the then BRS government to curb the menace of fake certificates, the service has been aiding hassle-free verification of the genuineness of certificates presented by students for admissions or employment, at the click of a button.

Seeking to verify authenticity, 2,88,645 searches have been made by foreign universities and employers for the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Hyderabad (JNTU-H) certificates on the online portal from December 6, 2022, till the last count on Wednesday. However, out of those searches, 2,04,514 have been successful. Osmania University follows with 64,927 searches made for verifying the genuineness of its certificates. Interestingly, 52,288 searches were not found. According to officials, this could be due to incorrect input like course, year of passing, university, or lack of data as searched by the employer or foreign university.

Set up by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its website https://www.tsche.ac.in/, the SAVS, a first of its kind, comprises academic credentials of 25 lakh students in 15 universities including Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences. “Currently, the request-based service covers the period of 2010-2021. We will also add data for the academic year 2022-23,” said Prof A Sadanandam, IT consultant TSCHE.

Earlier, the verifying academic credentials of students was a cumbersome and time-consuming process. The employers and foreign universities had to request universities that physically verified records and reverted in about one week to 10 working days. With the verification system going online, the TSCHE is offering services in two formats — instant and full verification. Upon feeding details of the student, details including student name, father’s name, university, degree, aggregate marks scored, and division can be verified instantly for free.

For full verification, soft copies of certificates have to be submitted for online verification for a stipulated charge. These copies will be physically verified by universities against the records and verified details will be provided to the client online. “The website is a hit among recruiters and foreign universities. We were recently bombarded with calls from other States and foreign universities when the website was down over an issue,” a senior official said.