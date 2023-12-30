Osmania University hosts International Symposium on Recent Challenges in Engineering

The symposium focused on ‘Perspectives and Challenges in Engineering on the Moon’, bringing together experts, scholars, and dignitaries in the field of engineering

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:14 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: The Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE) hosted the second International Symposium on Recent Challenges in Engineering (ISRCE) 2023 in the college premises here on Saturday.

Organized by the OUCE alumni association, the symposium focused on ‘Perspectives and Challenges in Engineering on the Moon’, bringing together experts, scholars, and dignitaries in the field of engineering.

Participating as chief guest, ISRO – National Remote Sensing Centre Director, Dr. Prakash Chauhan shared valuable insights into ISRO’s contributions and advancements in lunar engineering.

Plenary speaker, ISRO Satish Dhawan distinguished scientist, Dr. Seshagiri Rao Vellanki provided a comprehensive overview of the challenges and perspectives in engineering on the moon, enriching the academic content of the symposium.

Fifteen eminent speakers from space and allied industries gave valuable insights into the future of research work in the exploration of lunar missions.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder, OUCE Principal Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, ISRCE Chairpersons Dr. D Vijay Kumar and Prof. A Krishnaiah among others also participated in the event.