TS ECET-2023 to be conducted on May 20

Commencement of submission of online applications from Diploma and B.Sc (Mathematics) degree candidates for lateral entry admission into BE/B.Tech/B.Pharma courses for the academic year 2023-24 will start from March 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The computer-based Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET)-2023 will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon on Saturday, May 20, 2023, according to the Convenor, TS-ECET-2023 on Monday.

Commencement of submission of online applications from Diploma and B.Sc (Mathematics) degree candidates for lateral entry admission into BE/B.Tech/B.Pharma courses offered by Telangana State for the academic year 2023-24 will start from March 2 while the notification will appear on March 1.

The online applications can be submitted without late fee till Tuesday, May 2 and with a fine of Rs. 500 from Monday, May 8, 2023. Candidates can also pay a fine of Rs. 2, 500 and submit their online application by May 12, 2023.

Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidates will be taken-up between May 8 and May 12 while the hall tickets will be available for download from May 15, 2023. The date of examination of TS-ECET (FDH) and B.Sc (Mathematics)-2023 will be from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday, May 20, 2023.