TS ECET counselling to begin from September 7

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 first phase counselling process will commence with payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification from Wednesday.

The certificate verification is scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to 12, while candidates can give web options between September 9 and 14.

Candidates who book the slot and attend the certificate verification early would have more time for exercising web options. Therefore, candidates/parents were advised to pay the processing fee and book the slot immediately, Commissioner of Technical Education & TS ECET 2022 Admissions Convener, Navin Mittal said on Tuesday.

A detailed notification, list of helpline centres and courses has been made available on the website https://tsecet.nic.in/.