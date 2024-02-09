TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2024 notification on February 28

The first CET committee meeting of the TS LAWCET and PGLCET – 2024 held here on Friday finalized the schedule for the entrance tests for admissions into three-year LLB law, five-year LLB and LLM courses for the academic year 2024-25.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 07:25 PM

Hyderabad: A notification for admissions into law courses via Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2024 will be issued on February 28.

The first CET committee meeting of the TS LAWCET and PGLCET – 2024 held here on Friday finalized the schedule for the entrance tests for admissions into three-year LLB law, five-year LLB and LLM courses for the academic year 2024-25.

The committee had thorough discussions on various issues viz., eligibility criteria, pattern of examination, online application process, test centres, ranking, syllabus etc., and approved slight modifications in the syllabus for PGLCET-2024.

According to officials, the mercantile law subtitle has been changed to business and corporate law incorporating topics including IPR and corporate laws.

“There are no major changes in the syllabus. Slight modifications are just limited to change in subtitles and shift of topics from one section to other,” officials said.

As per the schedule, the online registration can be done between March 1 and April 15. The last date for submission of applications with a late fee of different slabs is May 25.

The entrance test for the three-year LLB course will be conducted on June 3 from 10.30 am to 12 noon, while the test for five-year LLB and LLM courses is from 2.30 pm to 4 pm on the same day. For more details, visit the website http://www.lawcet.tsche.ac.in/ from February 28.

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 schedule was released on Friday with issuance of notification is scheduled for February 14.

The first CET committee meeting of the TS CET that met here decided to receive online applications from February 15 to April 16. With a late fee of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000, applications can also be submitted up to April 22 and 28 respectively.

Candidates will be provided an edit option to correct mistakes, if any, in the applications from April 24 to 28. Hall tickets can be downloaded from May 1 and the entrance test is scheduled for May 6.

The TS ECET is conducted for diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders for the lateral entry admissions into undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses.