TS ECET results to be declared on Monday

TSCHE Chairman Prof R Limbadri, along with Osmania University Vice Chancellor and TS ECET 2024 Chairman Prof D Ravinder, will announce the results at 12.30 pm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 May 2024, 10:49 PM

TSCHE Chairman Prof R Limbadri, along with Osmania University Vice Chancellor and TS ECET 2024 Chairman Prof D Ravinder, will announce the results at 12.30 pm.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 results will be declared on Monday. TSCHE Chairman Prof R Limbadri, along with Osmania University Vice Chancellor and TS ECET 2024 Chairman Prof D Ravinder, will announce the results at 12.30 pm. The results will be available on ecet.tsche.ac.in/.