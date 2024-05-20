Singareni staffer shines in TS ECET

“I expected to qualify in the test but not get the first rank. Since I am already working with Singareni Collieries, I plan to pursue a BTech Mining engineering programme from a university college,” he told Telangana Today.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employee has emerged as the top-ranking candidate in the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 results announced here on Monday.

Yadagiri Mondaiah, a coal mining employee, scored 96 marks in the BSc Mathematics and bagged the first rank in the stream. This has paved the way for Yadagiri, a native of Peddapalli district, to join the BTech Mining Engineering programme and turn his practical experience as a surveyor into academic excellence.

Having completed his undergraduate degree in 2010, followed by an MCA, Yadagiri decided to take the TS ECET to further his qualification, besides securing a promotion in the company. “The preparation, which I did for the recruitment examinations, helped me crack the test with ease,” he said.

This year, ECET, conducted for diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders for lateral entry admission into second regular BE/BTech and BPharmacy programmes, saw 23,330 candidates taking the test in 11 streams and 95.86 per cent qualified. The results were declared by TSCHE Chairman Prof R Limbadri and OU Vice Chancellor and TS ECET 2024 Chairman Prof D Ravinder.

The top rankers in their respective streams are Banka Manohar from Visakhapatnam, AP, in chemical engineering; Gedollu Sudhakar Reddy from Medchal in civil engineering; Panchadara Sai Asrit from Secunderabad in CSE; Aluvala Ganesh from Jagtial in EEE and Medisetty Navyasri from Karimnagar in ECE.

The top rankers also include Reddimalla Yamuna in EIE; Killi Sriram from Visakhapatnam in mechanical engineering; Alavelli Khyateeswar from Visakhapatnam in metallurgical engineering; Routhu Sai Krishna from Kumram Bheem Asifabad in mining engineering; and M Sathwika from Mahabubnagar in pharmacy. The TS ECET web-based counselling schedule will be released in the second week of June, Prof Limbadri said.