Total of 21, 523 candidates appeared for TS ECET-2024 examinations

Out of the 22, 272 candidates who had registered, a total of 21, 513 i.e. 96.58 percent appeared for the T-ECET from Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 21, 523 candidates appeared for the TS ECET-2024 examinations, which were conducted on Monday between 9 am and 12 noon by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admissions of diploma and B.Sc (Mathematics) degree candidates through lateral entry admission into regular BE/B.Tech/B.Pharma courses.

Out of the 22, 272 candidates who had registered, a total of 21, 513 i.e. 96.58 percent appeared for the T-ECET from Telangana.

Also Read TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2024 notification on February 28

A total of 1817 candidates from Andhra Pradesh out of the 2, 000 registered also appeared for the examinations, the Convenor of TS ECET-2024, Osmania University, Prof P Chandra Sekhar in a press release on Monday said.

Overall, including TS and AP, a total of 23, 330 candidates out of the 24, 272 registered candidates (96.12 percent) appeared for the TS ECET-2024.