TS EdCET 2022 to be held on July 26

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: TS Ed.CET-2022 admission to B.Ed 2-years course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana is scheduled to be held at 39 centres on July 26.

A total of 38,091 candidates have registered for the test which would be conducted in three sessions on July 26 — 9 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who have registered for TS Ed.CET-2022 and not downloaded their hall tickets so far, can down load the same from the website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in, according to a press release.

The candidates were also requested to locate and reach the test center 90 minutes before the commencement of the test. They will also have to follow the Covid protocols strictly and thermal screening would be done for temperature at centers.

Candidates were also advised to bring their own mask, gloves, personal hand sanitizer and transparent water bottle to the test centre.