TS Equestrian Association felicitates medal winners

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Equestrian Association (TSEA) felicitated the riders who won medals at various national and international events during the year 2019-20, after their 5th Annual General Body meeting at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club in Aziz Nagar.

Shashank Varma Kanumuri, who is ranked 4th in the world in Dressage, and was selected by the Equestrian Federation of India to represent the country in Asian Youth Equestrian championship in 2019, has been honoured on the occasion.

Ananya Settipalli, Dhruv Kammili, Jaiveer Varma Kakarlapudi, Krishna Karthikeya Reddy Male, Krishna Sahithi Male, Maansi Reddy Singireddy, Mohammed Ayaan, Sri Vatsankith Rama Varma Datla and Venkata Srisanth Kalavacharla were the other medal winners who were also honoured in the day.

