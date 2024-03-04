International Arena Polo off to a flying start at HPRC

The International Arena Polo Championship, featuring six teams, kicked-off at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) in Aziznagar, Moinabad mandal on Monday.

Published Date - 4 March 2024

Polo players in action during the event.

The entire HPRC complex came alive to what promises to be a pulsating fare that will continue till March 10. The USA and host India are fielding two teams apiece while the other contenders for the coveted honours are Luxembourg and Spain. The inaugural day featured three mixed knockout matches.

United State captain Don Cox, his spanish counterpart Acosta Puga Francisco Nicolas and Edward Armstrong, president of American International Polo Foundation, declared it as the greatest polo riding club in India. Luxemburg captain Alexander Ludorf, who made his firt visit to India was amazed by the facilities at the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, HPRC president Chaitania R Kumar said, “We were particular to develop facilities that were on par with global standards and ensure that HPRC is allotted premier international championships.”