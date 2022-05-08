| Here Are The Latest Current Affairs Topics That You Should Know

Here are the latest current affairs topics that you should know

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:54 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Sreejesh

Besides national and international events, it’s good to have information handy on important personalities too

This article is in continuation to the previous article to help you handle current affairs topics. Here are some sample questions with explanation:

1) Who among the following has got ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award for 2021?

a. PR Sreejesh

b. Avani Lekhara

c. Devendra Jharia

d. Suhas Yathiraj

Ans: a

Explanation: Indian men’s hockey player PR Sreejesh has bagged the World Games Athlete of the Year award for 2021. Sreejesh was the second Indian after Rani Rampal to win the award. She won the award in 2020.

2) Who is the author of the book ‘Fearless Governance’?

a. Rajeev Kumar

b. Raman Singh

c. Raghuram Rajan

d. Kiran Bedi

Ans: d

Explanation: The book is written by the IPS (retd) officer and former Lt. Governor of Puducherry, which is based on the ‘ground realities’ as encountered by Dr Bedi during her almost five-year tenure as the Lt. Governor and her four-decade experience as a police officer. Illustrated with graphics and photographs, the book brings out Dr Bedi’s decision-making, team spirit, collaboration, fearless leadership, effective policing, etc.

3) ADGMIN is in news in recent times. What is it?

a. Additional Generals meeting

b. Asia Diplomatic Grouping Minutes

c. ASEAN Digital Ministers

d. Asian Digitalization through Minute protocols

Ans: c

Explanation: During the second ASEAN Digital Ministers’ (ADGMIN) meeting held virtually on January 28, 2022, India and ASEAN nations have approved a work plan titled ‘India-ASEAN Digital Work Plan 2022’. Under this, India and ASEAN will jointly develop a system to combat use of stolen and counterfeit mobile handsets, and Wi-Fi access network interface for nationwide public internet.

4) Pops is recently in the news. What is it about?

a. Completely organic farmed popcorn

b. Intelligent messenger

c. New App, to learn any kind of music

d. None of these

Ans: b

Explanation: Paytm Money has introduced “India’s first” intelligent messenger called Pops, which will allow its user to receive specific information related to their stocks, analysis about their portfolio, market news, and important market movements, at one place. One97 Communications Limited owns the Paytm Money platform.

5) With which of the following countries, India has partnered for the ‘Villages of Excellence’ programme?

a. France

b. Japan

c. Spain

d. Israel

Ans: d

Explanation: To help farmers to adopt the latest technology in the farm sector, the governments of India and Israel have joined hands to create 150 ‘Villages of Excellence’ in 12 States of the country. Technical and other expertise would be extended by Israel to make agriculture more profitable business. The initiative would be undertaken in a phased manner with 75 villages out of 150 would be taken in 2022, while the rest of the villages would be taken up subsequently.

6) #SheMeansBusinessProgramme was launched by?

a. Bill-Melinda Gates foundation

b. World Bank

c. Meta

d. Twitter

Ans: c

Explanation: The social media giant Meta partnered with industry body FICCI to support five lakh women-led small businesses across India. Meta will undertake this initiative under its #SheMeansBusinessProgramme, in partnership with FICCI’s ‘Empowering the Greater 50%’ initiative.

7) India’s largest electric vehicle charging station has been inaugurated in?

a. Mumbai

b. Gurugram

c. Puri

d. Indore

Ans: b

Explanation: India’s largest Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station, set up and operated by tech-piloting company Alektrify, was inaugurated in Sector 52 of Gurugram on Delhi-Jaipur National Highway on January 28, 2022. It has a capacity of 100 charging points for four-wheelers.

8) The $10 Trillion Dream has been written by?

a. Subhash Chandra Garg

b. AV Subramanian

c. Soumya Swaminathan

d. Kaushik Basu

Ans: a

Explanation: Former Finance secretary of India, Subhash Chandra Garg authored his debut book named ‘The $10 Trillion Dream’. The book explores the critical policy issues that India faces today and suggests reforms for it to become a $10 trillion economy by the mid-2030s.

9) Who has been appointed as the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India?

a. Rangarajan

b. Bimal Jalan

c. V Anantha Nageswaran

d. SH Harsh Vardhan

Ans: c

Explanation: The government of India has appointed V Anantha Nageswaran as the new Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). The post was lying vacant since December 17, 2021, after KV Subramanian demitted the office. Nageswaran is a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

V. Rajendra Sharma

Faculty, 9849212411

