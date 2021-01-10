TS govt committed to filling vacant posts: MLC Palla

The government, he said, had already filled a total of 1.03 lakh jobs through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) since it came to power

Warangal Rural: Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Sunday said the TRS government was committed to filling vacant posts in all the government departments. The government, he said, had already filled a total of 1.03 lakh jobs through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) since it came to power.

Addressing several preparatory meetings as part of the Graduates MLC poll campaign in Narasampet Assembly constituency, Rajeshwar Reddy said the meetings are aimed at dispelling myths among the graduates about the government.

“The credit for providing irrigation for two crops in combined Warangal district goes to our visionary Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who conceived the idea of constructing Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) across Godavari River,” he said, adding that the share of the State government in the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme introduced by Central Government was 42 per cent.

“Is it not true that the Centre is using taxes collected from our State for the development of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan?” he asked, and pointed out that the TRS government was credited with implementing several unique welfare schemes. “We gave Rs 1,000 crore to save the TSRTC which was in deep financial crisis. We are supplying 24 hour quality power free of cost to farmers in the State. Despite financial constraints due to Covid-19 pandemic, the State government has provided Rs 7,300 for farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme,” he added.

He said the State government had taken up several developmental works in the villages including ‘Vaikunthadamas’, ‘Palle Prakruthi Vanam’ and waste segregation sheds in 12,600 villages.

MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, speaking on the occasion, said the TRS had won 99 per cent of elections since its inception, and appealed to the party leaders to ensure a bigger margin of victory Rajeshwar Reddy in the Graduates elections.

“In one or two places like Dubbak and Hyderabad, the Opposition provoked people in the name of caste and religion to win some seats. Chandrashekhar Rao is a gentleman, but he will give a befitting reply to the Opposition parties for levelling false allegations,” he said.

Appealing to constituency leaders, activists, and graduate voters to vote for the TRS candidate in the coming Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda MLC election,” Peddi said: “I appeal to Rajeshwar Reddy to set up a free coaching centre in Narsampet constituency again to train jobless youths and help them get jobs. We will organise a job mela in Narsampet constituency in the coming days and provide more job opportunities,” Sudarshan Reddy promised.

