TS govt invites aspiring entrepreneurs to encourage innovation in E-mobility sector

02:33 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: With an aim to accelerate innovation in areas of connected, autonomous, shared and electric mobility, the Government of Telangana has invited Indian start-ups to showcase their scalable business ideas and innovative solutions for the C.A.S.E. Mobility Grand Start-up Challenge.

The participating start-ups will be submitting their innovative ideas to resolve key issues of the Indian E-mobility sector. The grand finale of the challenge will be held on February 7, 2023, during the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, wherein the top seven start-ups will be pitching their ideas to the eminent jury comprised of Government representatives, industry veterans, start-up founders and academic thought leaders.

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, is an exclusive industry partner for this prestigious contest, which is being organised as a part of Hyderabad E-Mobility Week happening between February 5-11, 2023.

Talking about the contest, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Govt. of Telangana said, “Innovations in C.A.S.E. mobility will drive the automobile industry’s next revolution. This grand challenge provides a unique platform for start-ups to interact with technology experts, get inputs from the thought leaders and plan their next phase of growth. I invite all the start-ups to Hyderabad to showcase their latest innovation and scalable business ideas for the sector.”

The winner of the C.A.S.E. mobility challenge will be awarded grants of upto Rs 10 lakhs, and the runners-up will be awarded grants of upto Rs 5 lakhs. The winners will also get enrolled in T-Hub’s start-up incubation programs and receive mentorship from leading industry leaders. The winners of T-Aim’s AI Grand Challenge held in October 2022 will also be felicitated during the event.

More than 100+ start-ups across the country have expressed their interest to participate in the challenge. All the participating start-ups will be evaluated basis their originality, innovation and feasibility.

The jury comprises industry veterans such as Vikram Garga, Group Head – Marketing, Apollo Tyres, Sanjeev P, Head EV Micromobility, TVS Motor Company, Sascha Ricanek, Vice President, ZF Race Engineering, Harsha Bavirisetty, Co-founder & COO, Biliti Electric, Prof. Rajalakshmi P, Director, TiHan, IIT Hyderabad’s Innovation Hub along with eminent government representatives.