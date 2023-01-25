Hyderabad E-Mobility Week to start on February 5

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana government is all set to host the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week from February 5 to 11, which will showcase global leaders, eminent academicians, business leaders, and policymakers discussing the future of sustainable mobility.

The week will also showcase the global EV ecosystem and provide a platform for the world to witness the strengths and capabilities of the global electric vehicle industry, along with significant international participation.

“Telangana is all set to showcase its prowess in the EV segment to the world. We are one of the first states to launch an electric vehicle and energy storage policy. As the state adopts sustainability, it also aims to be an attractive investment destination in the EV segment,” said IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

During the E-Mobility week, a series of events including Rall-E Hyderabad on Sunday, Mobility Next Hyderabad, ‘Case StartupUp Challenge’ and E-Motor Show 2023 will be held. The first-ever formula E-race in India will take place on February 10 and 11 governed by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).