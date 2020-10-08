TS govt issues order to install CCTV cameras at critical locations

Accordingly, the GHMC has been directed to ensure installation of CCTV cameras at Basti Dawakhanas, UPHCs, entrances of all government hospitals, double bedroom housing communities etc

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Intensifying efforts to enhance the safety and security in the city, the State government issued orders to different departments to install advanced closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at critical locations in uncovered areas. The government has set a deadline of one month for some departments to complete the installation of CCTV cameras, while a few departments were directed to install immediately.

All the department heads of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been directed to coordinate with police department to ensure technical compatibilities and synchronisation with the department requirements to facilitate easy sharing of videos and images in case of any untoward incident. Currently, there are about 5.80 lakh cameras installed at different locations in the city and IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday had directed officials to ensure that the city is covered by not less than 10 lakh CCTV cameras. “As the city is expanding and attracting more investments, there is a need to improve the vigil,” Rao had said.

Accordingly, the GHMC has been directed to ensure installation of CCTV cameras at Basti Dawakhanas, UPHCs, entrances of all government hospitals, double bedroom housing communities, providing mandatory provisions in all new building permissions under TS-Bpass, bus bays and shelters, vehicular underpasses, lakes and parks, transfer stations, fuel stations, PG hostels, working women hostels etc. Similarly, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited has been directed to set up surveillance cameras at the Metro stations and selected pillars of the Metro rail network.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .