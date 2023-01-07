‘TS govt providing all facilities for differently-abled persons at tourist destinations’

V Srinivas Goud welcomed DeHub’s initiative to prepare a documentary “Tri Tour” on tourism destinations in the State and the facilities provided for differently-abled persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud felicitating De-HUB founder Koppula Vasundhara for making the Tri Tour (Tri Tour) documentary prepared for disabled people to visit tourist places in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said the Telangana government was providing all facilities for the convenience of differently-abled persons at tourist destinations across the State.

The Minister welcomed DeHub’s initiative to prepare a documentary “Tri Tour” on tourism destinations in the State and the facilities provided for differently-abled persons. De-Hub is an initiative to encourage and support entrepreneurship quality among differently-abled persons.

He said all support would be extended to De-Hub in preparing the documentary. As part of the exercise, the De-Hub volunteers would visit all the tourist destinations in the 33 districts of the State and inspect the facilities for differently-abled.

They would also suggest for more facilities or measures to be taken for the convenience of differently-abled to visit the tourist places in the State, he added.

He complimented De-Hub founder K Vasundhara for the initiatives being taken up by the organization in supporting the differently-abled persons and motivating them to achieve success.